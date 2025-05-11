  • Menu
63 QIS College students secure jobs in MNC

63 QIS College students secure jobs in MNC
Ongole: Dr Jagadeesh, Head of the Training and Placement Cell at Ongole Quiz College, announced that 63 students from various departments of the institution have secured jobs at the reputed multinational software company Coforge.

As part of campus recruitment, several department heads from the company conducted placement drives at the college. The selection process included a written test, technical rounds, and HR interviews, through which 63 students were selected.

Dr Surya Kalyan Chakravarthi, Chairman of the Quiz Educational Institutions, Dr. Sri Gayatri, Executive Vice Chairman, and Dr YV Hanumantha Rao, Principal, extended their special congratulations to the selected students.

The college management stated that special training is being provided to students in connection with training and placement, with a focused approach to ensure that every student secures employment.

