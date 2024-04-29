Live
- Empower your digestion: Women’s guide to holistic wellness
- No takers for ‘Surya Ghar’ free electricity scheme?
- Anne Hathaway reflects on past stress and taking life for granted
- Officials get cracking on door-to-door distribution of voter info slips in Hyderabad
- Celebrating the universal language of dance
- WhatsApp’s new filter option will let users get list of their favourites from chats tab
- Nagar Kurnool: Corden & search ops conducted
- PETA issues advisory on animal care
- Early education’s influence on academic success
- Four dead in an auto and lorry collision in Amalapuram of Konaseema district
Just In
666 poll violation complaints resolved
Kadapa: District Election Officer and Collector V Vijay Ramaraju informed that 668 complaints were received and 666 have been successfully resolved...
Kadapa: District Election Officer and Collector V Vijay Ramaraju informed that 668 complaints were received and 666 have been successfully resolved since the implementation of code of conduct. Under the guidance of the District Election Officer, actions are being swiftly taken to address complaints related to violations of the electoral code of conduct.
In a statement released on Sunday, it was revealed that 415 cases were registered by C Vigil, out of which 256 were found to be true. Additionally, through coordinated efforts by FST, SST and police enforcement teams, cash amounting to Rs 3,88,77,445 and liquor worth Rs 7,67,58,249, along with other seized items, have been confiscated across the district since the implementation of the code. Moreover, 1,154 FIR cases have been registered as part of this process.