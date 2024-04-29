666 poll violation complaints resolved

Kadapa: District Election Officer and Collector V Vijay Ramaraju informed that 668 complaints were received and 666 have been successfully resolved since the implementation of code of conduct. Under the guidance of the District Election Officer, actions are being swiftly taken to address complaints related to violations of the electoral code of conduct.

In a statement released on Sunday, it was revealed that 415 cases were registered by C Vigil, out of which 256 were found to be true. Additionally, through coordinated efforts by FST, SST and police enforcement teams, cash amounting to Rs 3,88,77,445 and liquor worth Rs 7,67,58,249, along with other seized items, have been confiscated across the district since the implementation of the code. Moreover, 1,154 FIR cases have been registered as part of this process.