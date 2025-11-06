69 Substations to be built in 11 districts under APEPDCL

Anakapalli: Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar said that 69 substations will be constructed in 11 districts under the jurisdiction of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

Inaugurating 33/11 KV power substations constructed in Madugula constituency, K Kotapadu mandal, Chowduvada and Madugula mandal Kinthali here on Wednesday, the Minister said 10 substations have been sanctioned for the district, of which, two substations have been allocated to Madugula constituency. Keeping people’s needs in view, he assured another substation will be sanctioned in the region.

Further, Ravi Kumar said that solar power will be installed in 20,000 SC and ST houses in the district and all residents should benefit from PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijili Yojana. He said that electricity department is working to construct new sub-stations, install transformers and provide quality power at low cost as per the orders of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Minister mentioned that Narsipatnam and Madugula regions will be developed industrially and employment opportunities will be provided to youth. He said that necessary infrastructure for the establishment of industries, construction of substations for electricity facilities and road construction for connectivity with national highways are being undertaken. About 6,000 youth will get jobs through the establishment of industries and efforts will be made to set up a university in the constituency to empower youngsters through education, he added.

District Collector Vijaya Krishnan mentioned that it is very gratifying to construct an electricity substation in Chowduvada village, which won best panchayat award. She opined that the construction of the substation would resolve the electricity problems of the people of the locality.

APEPDCL CMD Prudhvi Tej Immadi said the district is a combination of industrial, agricultural and tribal areas and necessary electricity facilities will be provided for the development of the backward areas.

MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy urged the Minister to sanction one more substation to benefit the people of Devarapalli area. He stated that 2,000 acres of land have been identified in the constituency for industrial purposes. However, there are no polytechnic and engineering educational institutions in the constituency and steps should be taken to establish them, the MLA brought the issue to the notice of the minister.

MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, chairmen of various corporations and APEPDCL Superintendent Engineer G Prasad were present.