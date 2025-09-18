7 killed in road accident near Nellore

Nellore: In a ghastly road accident, seven persons, including a 7-year-old girl, died, when the car they were travelling was hit by a tipper. The accident took place at Peramana village of Sangam mandal, Atmakur constituency on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as S Seramma (42), S Bala Vengaiah (40), T Radha (38), T Srinivssulu (42), Tellagundla Lakshmi (40) and Tellagundla Srinivssulu (47), all belonged to Gurramvari Street of Nellore city. Name of the girl is yet to be identified.

According to information, T Radha along with her family members was going to Atmakur to meet a relative undergoing treatment at Atmakur Government hospital. When their car reached Peramana village, a Tipper, loaded with sand, hit the car from opposite direction.

The mishap allegedly occurred due to the negligence of Tipper driver, who rammed into the car from wrong direction.

Sangam police registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Ministers BC Janardhan Reddy and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy expressed shock over the incident. Minister M Ramprasad Reddy enquired about the incident and directed the officials to extend support to the deceased family members.

Later in a press statement, Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that non-widening of 4-lane road on Bombay national highway is one of the reasons for frequent road accidents between Atmakur and Nellore. He directed the officials concerned to send proposals for the road widening to the Central government. Meanwhile, in a press statement on Wednesday, YSRCP working president Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy alleged that a tipper that was illegally transporting sand dug from Pennar river, hit the car, killing seven persons. He demanded for a probe into the incident.