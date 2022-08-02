7 lakh national flags to be distributed in East Godavari dist

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Collector K Madhavi Latha stated that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes are being organised as per the guidelines of the Central government with the aim of imparting the features of India's freedom struggle, sacrifices of freedom fighters and their lives to future generations and the programme will be promoted on a large scale in the district.

The Collector said that as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered to organise 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme successfully as per the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from August 1 to 15. She said door-to-door distribution of seven lakh national flags is being carried out in the district, besides various programmes will be organised from August 1 to 15 with people's participation.

It is said that arrangements were made to hoist national flag at every house, shopping mall and office. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav selfie points should be set up at prominent places in the city and mandal headquarters and the photos taken there should be uploaded on the website.

The District Collector, Joint Collector and Municipal Commissioner took pictures at the sample selfie point at the Collectorate.

The Collector said arrangements were made to celebrate the birth anniversary of national flag designer Pingali Venkayya at Kotipalli bus stand at 9 am on August 2. She said that there will be a display of various cultural and art forms on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendra under the auspices of municipal corporation. All interested persons can directly participate in these programmes, she said.

The Collector unveiled posters and pamphlets of the 15-day celebrations.

Joint Collector Ch Sridhar, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and District Revenue Officer B Subbarao were present on the occasion.