7 robbers held, booty worth ₹35 lakh recovered

Tirupati : Tiruchanur police have arrested seven thieves and recovered booty worth Rs 35 lakh, including 501 gm gold, 2,116 gm silver ornaments, car, auto and a scooty.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, district SP V Harshavardhan Raju said that cases were registered against the seven for house breaking in many places within the limits of Tirupati, Tiruchanur and Chandragiri police stations.

The arrested were identified as A1 - Muthala Tharun (25), A2 - Akkurthi Naveen (24), A3 - Derangula Jagadeesh (25), A4 - Puthapattu Vignesh Reddy (26), A5 - Akkurthi Penchuthara (30), A6 - Muthala Thejesh (26) and A7 - Mettapalli Lokanadha Reddy (21). Almost all of them were arrested and undergone imprisonment only to resume burglary after releasing from jail.

The SP said the seven were addicted to vices and started robberies. He said that they will conduct rekki to spot locked houses and later in the night, they will break open doors and almirahs and loot the valuables.

In February, they broke open the locked house of Ambuja and took away valuables. Following the victim’s complaint to Tiruchanur police,

Crime ASP Nagabhushan Rao set up teams with police personnel including Chandragiri DSP Prasad, Tiruchanur CI Sunil Kumar, SI Aruna, Jagannadha Reddy, Sainath Chowdary. The teams on Wednesday found the 7-member gang at Pudi-Tiruchanur road near Mullapudi and took them into custody.

During enquiry, the accused have admitted to the crime of house breaking in Sankaraiah Colony under Tiruchanur police station.

SP Harshavardhan Raju appreciated the police personnel for solving the case and announced rewards.