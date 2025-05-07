71 organisations get 1050 acres in Amaravati

Vijayawada: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana on Tuesday said the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) allotted 1,050 acres to 71 organisations in Amaravati core capital area.

The minister said the government allotted 55 acres for a law university, 50 acres for Quantum Valley and six acres for Basavatarakam Cancer Institute for setting up a medical college. The institute was earlier allotted 15 acres.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee comprising P Narayana, Kollu Ravindra, Payyavula kesav and Kandula Durgesh discussed land allotment for different organisations in Amaravati capital region and suggested some changes to the allotment of lands.

Meanwhile, a CRDA meeting led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu approved tenders worth Rs 1,732.31 crore for the residential blocks for gazetted and non-gazetted officers in Amaravati capital region.

Speaking to the mediapersons here, the minister said the CRDA meeting gave approval for completion of gazetted and non-gazetted officers towers at a cost of Rs 514.41 crore and for spending Rs 194.73 crore on basic infrastructure. He said nine towers will be developed for non-gazetted officials and12 towers for gazetted officials. Besides, the meeting also gave its nod for water treatment plant at a cost of Rs 560.57 crore and for an overhead tank with Rs 494 crore.

The minister said the CRDA meeting also gave its approval for laying of several roads connecting the Seed Access Road.