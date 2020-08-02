72 prisoners in Nellore Central Jail tests positive for coronavirus

Nellore: As many as 72 prisoners tested positive in Nellore Central Jail. Initially, 20 cases reported in the central jail and the authorities conducted tests on all 470 inmates suspecting the number would be more. Now, there are 72 prisoners have been confirmed as positive cases and 8 out of them were sent to the Government General Hospital for isolation considering age and comorbidities.

Jail Superintendent Rajeswara Rao said that the District Collector had arranged Sanjeevani bus for conducting tests on the prisoners and freshly 52 persons tested positive. He said the majority were having mild symptoms and hence they had separated them from the main prison and arranged quarantine facility inside.

It may be recalled that some remand prisoners were brought to the Central Jail a couple of days ago in connection with a murder case from Vinjamur Mandal and they spread the virus to some staff members of the jail, initially.

Subsequently, the number increased due to contacts and officials are now taking strict measures not allowing any accused inside the premises till their health status is confirmed. Jail Superintendent said that Nellore is the first jail in the state that conducted tests on all inmates.