72nd death anniversary of Amarajeevi observed

The 72nd death anniversary of Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu was observed in both Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Sunday
Kurnool: The 72nd death anniversary of Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu was observed in both Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Sunday. Law and Justice Minister NMD Farooq, district Collectors P Ranjith Basha (Kurnool) and G Raja Kumari (Nandyal), ASP and DSP, party leaders and others paid floral tributes to the leader.
Later speaking on the occasion, Minister NMD Farooq, district Collectors P Ranjith Basha and G Raja Kumari said that Amarajeevi sacrificed his life for achieving separate Statehood for Telugu speaking people. Everyone must remember the sacrifices of the great personality and inspire by his sacrifices. Everyone should contribute their services in the development of the State and country by following his footpath, they added.
Similarly, Assistant Superintendent of Police of Kurnool Hussain Peera and Nandyal DSP Srinivasa Reddy paid floral tributes to Amarajeevi. Former BJP Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh and Congress leaders also paid tributes to Amarajeevi.