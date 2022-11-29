7,300 persons killed,19,000 injured in mishaps across State

Guntur:As many as 7,300 persons were killed and 19,000 persons were injured in the 17,500 accidents reported across the State from January to October this year. In Guntur district alone, 352 deaths were reported and 968 persons were injured in 968 road accidents in the same time period.

According to the Transport department officials, mortality rate in road accidents was increased by 10% compared to last year. Number of vehicles is also increasing every year by 10% in the State.

The officials said that 85 per cent of accidents were taking place due to negligent driving. About 52 to 58 per cent of accident deaths were reported due to negligent driving of two-wheeler riders and drunken driving. Rash and high-speed driving on national highways is also one of the reasons for the rise in deaths in accidents. Though the police department is enforcing compulsory helmet rule, two-wheeler riders are not wearing helmets in cities. Cases were booked to check snake driving and triple riding to avoid accidents. The police department is conducting drunken driving tests and levying heavy penalties on the violators. Most of the accidents are reportedly caused by drunken driving of lorry drivers and private travel bus drivers.

Two-wheeler driving by minors is also one of the reasons for mishaps and deaths. Despite police conducting counselling to parents, booking cases on parents and seizing vehicles, the minors are still riding two wheelers.

Speaking to The Hans India, Deputy Transport Commissioner Sk Kareem said that they are conducting awareness programmes to check road accidents and related deaths in the district. Road safety week is being observed to reduce mishaps and have been creating awareness on the need to wear helmets while driving two-wheelers and seat belts while traveling in cars to check road accidents. "We are using all platforms to create awareness on road safety. Steps are being taken to check accidents on the national highway," he added.