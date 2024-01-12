74 polytechnic students selected in Job Mela

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Technical Education C Naga Rani said that in a move to provide employment opportunities to diploma holders, the Department of Technical Education in collaboration with Suzlon Global Services, conducted a job mela, for Diploma Electrical and Mechanical Engineering 2022 and 2023 passed outs, at Government Institute of Chemical Engineering (GICE), Visakhapatnam

She said in a statement here on Thursday that during this successful job mela, a total of 74 students, 28 from Electrical and 46 from Mechanical Engineering were selected for Diploma Engineer trainee positions with a package of Rs two lakh per annum. The selected candidates will have to work in operational maintenance services pan-India in eight states.

Naga Rani said that the department is working meticulously to liaison with numerous companies for conducting campus recruitment drives not only for final-year students but also for those who passed their diploma. She added that the department is committed to actively engaging with industries to create an environment that increases employment opportunities for polytechnic students.