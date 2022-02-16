75 new transformers sanctioned to Nagari

Nagari (Chittoor): Following the efforts put in by Nagari MLA RK Roja, the SPDCL on Tuesday provided 75 new transformers to the sub-stations to avoid interruptions during the electricity supply to agri sector.

Roja had a discussion with SPDCL CMD H Harinatha Rao recently and explained the difficulties being faced by farmers with no proper power supply as the transformers were stolen by the miscreants to steal copper from them.

For the past three years , 75 transformers in the constituency were stolen.

The farmers who reached the electricity office at Nagari thanked the MLA for her sincere efforts in getting new transformers to prevent power interruptions to the agricultural sector in Nagari constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Roja thanked the SPDCL CMD for supplying the transformers. She said the farmers were facing many hardships due to the frequent interruptions in power supply and also lack of power supply in some areas.

After the problem was explained by the farmers, she met SPDCL CMD who immediately provided new transformers.

SPDCL Puttur DE Reddeppa Reddy, assistant DE Venkatamuni, AEs Lokanadam and Hari were present. Later, the MLA handed over a tractor trailer to Kaasi Bugga Parameswara Sangha members at Raithu Bharosa Kendram of Daamarapakam panchayat in Nagari rural mandal. The tractor trailer was given to the group through subsidy under YSR Yenthra Seva scheme.