8-day-long silk exhibition from today

Visakhapatnam : Facilitating direct marketing for weavers, handloom producer companies and manufacturers from across thenation, Indian Silk Gallery is organising an eight-day-long exhibition from September 22 (Sunday).

Supported by the Commissioner for Handloom, the Indian Silk Gallery is all set to facilitate stalls at the Symphony Hall, YMCA at Beach Road till September 29 for a host of weavers and manufacturers.

Retired deputy director of Silk Mark Organisation Y Srinivasa Rao stated that the exhibition is being organised to meet the festival needs of shoppers as a wide variety of sarees, including Banarasi, Pochampally, Ikat, Gadwal, Tussur, Uppada, among several others, would be displayed at the venue. He said that the products at the stalls would cater to Dasara and Diwali festival needs apart from wedding occasions.

The exhibition will be on from 11 am to 8 pm at the Symphony Hall, Kirlampudi Layout till September 29.

