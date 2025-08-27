8-fOOt clay Ganesha idol installed in Tirupati

Tirupati: Sri Sarvasiddi Vinayaka Chaturthi Utsava Committee has continued its long-standing tradition by installing an 8-foot Ganesha idol made of pure clay at Sapthagiri Nagar, beside Siva Sakthi Kalyana Mandapam in Tirupati.

The committee, which has been celebrating Vinayaka Chaturthi since 2002, has dedicated itself to crafting eco-friendly idols.

For the past decade, the organisers have ensured that every idol is made entirely of natural clay, symbolising purity and devotion while also promoting environmental responsibility. Devotees in and around Tirupati are expected to gather at the venue to take part in the festivities, which include cultural programmes, devotional activities, and daily poojas leading up to the immersion ceremony. Committee members said the eco-friendly idol not only upholds tradition but also sends a strong message of sustainability during the grand festival.