8 more divisions made as containment areas in Tirupati

Tirupati: With the registration of recent two new corona positive cases Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) officials have declared 8 more divisions as containment areas in the city. It may be noted that already 11 divisions were declared as Red Zone containment areas.



Officials also closed the entry and exit points of Tirupati and placed check posts at Upparapalle, Tiruchanur, Renigunta Road and Cherlopalli to prevent people's movement. All the main roads wore deserted look in relaxation timings too. Residents of red zone areas were depending on ward volunteers to buy essentials, for this they set up special toll number.

Tirupati Urban SP Ramesh Reddy has been regularly monitoring the situation with DSPs who are working in containment areas.

Newly Airbypass Road , New Indiranagar, Biragipatteda, Kennadi Nagar , Ventakatreddy Nagar , Kola Veedhi, STV Nagar, Giddanga Veedi, Chinthakayala Street and Chinna Bazaar Street were brought under Red Zone areas.

MCT health workers have been conducting health survey to find the persons with Covid-19 symptoms. Through ward volunteers, civic body officials are supplying the essential commodities to residents of containment areas.

Officials have strictly banned movement of employees to Chittoor and Srikalahasti. It is learnt that two Government employees who were diagnosed corona positive in Srikalahasti are residing in Tirupati.

MCT sanitary staff are spraying sodium hypo chlorinate solution regularly in Red Zone areas. Similarly, in view of Ramzan festival, Commissioner PS Girisha and city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy requested the Muslim Community people to offer prayers in their homes.