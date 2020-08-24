9-day Ganapathi Navaratrotsavalu begins in Srisailam

Kurnool: On the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, nine-day Ganapathi Navaratrotsavalu celebrated started at Srisailam temple here on Saturday. During these nine days, special prayers would be offered to Rathnagarba Ganapathi, Sakshi Ganapathi, Mruitika Ganapathi and Kansya Ganapathis. The temple Executive Officer in a press release on Sunday stated that on the occasion of utsavams, the archakas would recite sankalpam for the wellbeing of the human beings.



As part of Navaratri Utsavams, various programmes would be performed at swami vari yagasala in a traditional manner. Ganapathi puja was performed for smooth conduct of programmes without any interruption. Later kankana puja, kankana dharna and rutwigvaranam were performed. Ankurarpana, Agni Pratistapana, Vahana and Ganapathi homam were performed in the evening.

The nine days utsavams, which were started on August 22 would conclude on August 31 with Purnahuti, Kalasodwasana and Apabrutha programmes, stated the Executive Officer KS Rama Rao.