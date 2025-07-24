9 red sanders logs seized, 2 held

Tirupati: RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force) seized 9 red sanders logs in Panabakam area of Tirupati district on Wednesday.

On the directions of Task Force head L Subbarayudu and under the special directive of Task Force SP P Srinivas and instructions of DSP Bali Reddy, the Task Force team of RSI Naresh took up vehicle checking on the Chittoor national highway.

Two smugglers travelling in a speeding lorry tried to escape. However, the police stopped the lorry and nabbed them. In the subsequent search in the lorry, the task force personnel identified nine red sanders logs. A case has been registered by SI Rafi and investigation is on.