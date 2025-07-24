Live
- Karnataka tops per capita income in India
- Parents object to egg distribution in govt school, demand TCs
- CPM up in arms against Adani’s cement plant
- Kannada must be fully implemented in dist admn
- Faculty development programme on ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ held
- Three labourers electrocuted while working on farm fencing
- NH repairs near Kuloor bridge triggers highway bottleneck
- ED files FEMA complaint over Rs 913- cr FDI violation
- Widespread pension fraud uncovered, digital land records scrutiny begins
- Social media-fuelled protest escalates into public scuffle
9 red sanders logs seized, 2 held
Highlights
RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force) seized 9 red sanders logs in Panabakam area of Tirupati district on Wednesday.
Tirupati: RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force) seized 9 red sanders logs in Panabakam area of Tirupati district on Wednesday.
On the directions of Task Force head L Subbarayudu and under the special directive of Task Force SP P Srinivas and instructions of DSP Bali Reddy, the Task Force team of RSI Naresh took up vehicle checking on the Chittoor national highway.
Two smugglers travelling in a speeding lorry tried to escape. However, the police stopped the lorry and nabbed them. In the subsequent search in the lorry, the task force personnel identified nine red sanders logs. A case has been registered by SI Rafi and investigation is on.
Next Story