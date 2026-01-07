e-KYC, Aadhaar authentication mandatory for PM-Kisan benefits: Bhagalpur DM

Bhagalpur: District Magistrate (DM) of Bhagalpur, Nawal Kishor Choudhary, has said that e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) and Aadhaar authentication are mandatory for farmers to continue receiving benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme and other agricultural services.

Speaking to IANS, DM Nawal Kishor Choudhary said that feedback was collected from farmers regarding the progress of e-KYC and FR during his field visits. Based on this, a detailed plan has been prepared to conduct registration camps in all blocks and panchayats, ensuring that no eligible farmer is left out.

He said that farmers who are properly registered will not face any difficulty in receiving payments. He added that e-KYC can be completed either through the mobile application or at Common Service Centres (CSCs).

“We are also reaching out to farmers by organising camps to facilitate their e-KYC and registration,” he told IANS.

The DM visited several blocks in Bhagalpur district to review the progress of farmers’ e-KYC and Farmer Registration (FR). During his visit, DM Choudhary interacted directly with farmers and took feedback on the pace and effectiveness of the ongoing verification and registration work.

He said that ensuring the timely completion of these processes is a priority for the district administration. He issued necessary directions to the officials in this regard.

According to the administration, e-KYC and Farmer Registration are being carried out across all blocks and panchayats of Bihar.

Farmer advisors, revenue staff, and agriculture coordinators have been deployed to ensure that every eligible farmer completes the required formalities.

The DM informed that special camps are being planned in all panchayats so that farmers can easily complete e-KYC and FR smoothly.

According to administrative officials, e-KYC and FR are essential to ensure smooth and uninterrupted access to PM-KISAN benefits. This is also mandatory to have access to other government agriculture-related services, they added.

The identity of farmers is verified through Aadhaar-based authentication. This exercise is aimed at helping prevent duplication and ensuring that benefits reach genuine beneficiaries, say officials.

Farmers can now complete Aadhaar authentication through mobile applications or at Common Service Centres (CSCs). This can be done using face authentication or OTP-based verification. They can do it even from their homes.

Farmer Registration is crucial for creating a digital database by linking Aadhaar details with land records. This integrated system improves transparency. It also makes the distribution of government schemes more efficient and targeted.

For completing FR, farmers must have their Aadhaar card and a linked mobile number. The district administration has urged farmers to complete e-KYC and Farmer Registration at the earliest to avoid any disruption in receiving PM-KISAN instalments and other agricultural benefits.