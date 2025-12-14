951 candidates selected in Mega Job Mela

Guntur: Minister for Labour Vasamsetti Subhash said that under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the State is working with the goal of providing 20 lakh jobs.

He inaugurated a Mega Job Mela that was organized under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Seva Sangha Samakhya at the Hindu College of Pharmacy in Guntur city on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, he praised the Brahmin community for always working towards the welfare of society and commended the Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Seva Sangha Samakhya for launching an innovative initiative in the State and for providing jobs to 951 unemployed youth, calling it a welcome and commendable development. The job mela was organised under the chairmanship of the samkhya state president, Konuru Satish Sharma.

MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad appreciated the Samakhya for conducting a mega job mela and stressed on the need to conduct some more job melas.

A total of 2,850 candidates participated in the job fair, out of which 951 candidates were selected for various jobs..

AP Biodiversity Board Chairman Neelayapalem Vijayakumar, Hindu Pharmacy college chairman Jupudi Rangaraju, Samakhya state general secretary H. K. Manohara Rao, treasurer Pulipaka Prasad, Satyavada Durga Prasad, were among those who participated.