A blast at Atchutapuram injures six

Visakhapatnam: Tension prevailed as a blast occurred at Abhijeet Ferro Tech Limited in APSEZ, Atchutapuram on Tuesday.

The incident happened at the gas-filling section of the company when the employees were on duty.

Six were reported to be injured, while one was said to be in a critical condition undergoing treatment. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

According to sources, L Satish is said to be suffering from severe injury.

Though the incident happened approximately at 3 p.m., it came to light only in the evening as the management disclosed the information much later.

Thick smoke emanated from the premises followed by the blast. The fire extinguishers, police and other officials visited the spot.