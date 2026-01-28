A platform to apply ancient philosophy to modern life

Visakhapatnam: Vedanta Institute Visakhapatnam is organising public discourses on Bhagavad Gita Chapter XI, the yoga of the vision of the cosmic form (Visvarupa Darsana Yoga) at VMRDA Children’s Arena.

The four-day event will continue at the venue from 6.30 p.m. to 7.45 p.m. from January 28 to February 1, while bhajans will be held between 6 pm and 6.30 pm.

Unveiling the posters of the event here on Tuesday, SV Satyanarayana, Harinadh Raju.

Vishweshwara Rao and Raju Gopal from the institute mentioned that the discourses are an excellent platform to explore the practical applications of the ancient philosophy to modern life.