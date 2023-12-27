Aadudam Andhra kickstarted in VZM, Manyam districts

Vizianagaram: Aadudam Andhra, a mega sports event was kickstarted in both Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam districts. Thousands of players have taken part at several venues and locals, politicians also attended the programme. Vizianagaram ZP chairman Chinna Srinu took part in the programme at Boys high school at Cheepurupalli. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the students and youth should think of sports instead of sitting in front of books to enhance their mental and physical strength. Sports are very good exercise for health and the youth can show off their talent in these games and prove themselves to reach state level competitions. MLAs in every constituency have taken part in the programme and mingled with sports persons and launched the games in a big way.

At village/ward secretariat level it would be held from December 26 to January 9, at mandal level from January 10 to January 23, at constituency level from January 24 to 30, and at district level from January 31 to February 5. The state level competitions are being held from February 6 to February 10.

In Parvathipuram district, Government Whip Palavalasa Vikrant participated in the opening ceremony at Palakonda. Palakonda MLA V Kalavathi attended the launch at Palakonda and Attali village. Parvathipuram MLA A Jogarao took part in the event at Narsipuram of Parvathipuram mandal, Kurupam MLA P Pushpa Sreeivani attended at Peda Merangi of Jiyammavalasa mandal.

Collector Nishant Kumar participated in the programme at Narsipuram in Parvathipuram mandal. Nishant Kumar instructed the officials concerned to supervise each and every aspect on daily basis to make the sports a successful event in the district.