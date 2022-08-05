'Aalapana' provides platform to showcase folk artistes' talent

Tirupati: The four-day musical extravaganza 'Aalapana' jointly organised by AP Jaanapada Vruthi Kalakarula Sangham (APJVKS) and city-based Annamaiah Kalakshetram at Mahati Auditorium was concluded here on Thursday giving a strong boost to the folk artistes.

Around 1,500 artists of various forms performed according to their schedule and 12,000 artistes from various states attended on the first day.

The programmed aims to revive the disappearing folk arts in south India, which are on verge of extinction due to lack of support.

Folk arts including Tholubommalata, Jada Kolatams, Yaksha Ganam, Veedhi Baagotham and Perini Siva Thandavam of Telangana state official folk dance were come to light with this event.

Unfortunately, the people particularly the young generation did not know about a single form of folk arts.

The 'Aalapana' dais at Mahati auditorium provided the opportunity for those people to know more about our traditions, culture and folk arts.

Speaking to The Hans India, APJVKS state president A Jaganmohan Rao thanked the TTD for resuming the 'Akkanda Hari Naama Sankeerthana for reviving the disappearing folk arts.

State secretary Bangaru Murali said troupes from south India including AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Orissa and from West Bengal showcased their arts, providing an eye feast to people of Tirupati.

The duo leaders immensely thanked CITU district general secretary Kandarapu Murali, who played vital role in organising the four-day colourful cultural fete successfully.

Meanwhile, on the conclusion day Thursday various troupes including T Sai Madhavi (Kuchipudi) and Bhamidipati Rukminidevi (Bharatanatyam) from Rajahmundry, Sailahari and Surabhi Lakshmi Sarada troupes from Hyderabad performed Kuchipudi, Kesava Raj and Meenakshi Raghavan troupes from Tamil Nadu performed Bharatanatyam, Srilatha from Srikakulam and Padamasri from Hyderabad performed Kuchipudi and Sujatha Ramanadhan from Mumbai sung Annamaiah Keerthanas. Addressing the concluding meeting on Thursday, CITU district general secretary Murali said TTD and state government should focus on supporting folk artistes, who were turning as daily labours due to lack of support to their profession.

Annamaiah Kalakshetram founder Vijaysankar Swamy, journalist BV Ramana and Praja Natyamandali state president Mangaraju were present.