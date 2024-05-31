AB Venkateswara Rao Appointed as DG Printing and Stationery Govt.

In a surprising turn of events, Senior Police Officer AB Venkateswara Rao has been appointed as the Director General of Printing and Stationery Government. This decision comes after the High Court ordered the lifting of his suspension earlier this morning.

AB Venkateswara Rao is set to take charge shortly after the posting orders are issued. However, it has been confirmed that he will be retiring today evening.

This unexpected development has caught many by surprise, as AB Venkateswara Rao's career has been marked by controversy and legal battles.