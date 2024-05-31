Live
- Creamline Dairy targets 15% pie of Hyd’s cow milk market
- Improve operation system, stop service outages: Science ministry tells Kakao
- RBI: FY25 growth forecast at 7%
- DIIs bullish on stock market, invested over Rs 2 lakh crore to date in 2024
- Adani Group back on expansion spree after robust growth, eyes $90 billion capex: Jefferies
- Sensex jumps over 400 points, L&T, M&M top gainers
- Banks have recovered Rs 10 lakh crore bad loans during 2014-23: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- Child rights violated during poll campaigns
- Modi again praises Swachh Bharat crusader Kamala Moharana
- BJD supremo leads roadshow in Nimapara
Just In
AB Venkateswara Rao Appointed as DG Printing and Stationery Govt.
Highlights
In a surprising turn of events, Senior Police Officer AB Venkateswara Rao has been appointed as the Director General of Printing and Stationery Government. This decision comes after the High Court ordered the lifting of his suspension earlier this morning.
AB Venkateswara Rao is set to take charge shortly after the posting orders are issued. However, it has been confirmed that he will be retiring today evening.
This unexpected development has caught many by surprise, as AB Venkateswara Rao's career has been marked by controversy and legal battles.
