Abburam-2025 organised at ALC

Vijayawada: The departments of MBA and MCA of Andhra Loyola College here organised ‘Abburam- 2025,’ an Inter-State Innovation Day competition on Monday with an objective of encouraging the students towards innovative thinking and developing entrepreneurial abilities.
Rector Fr John, Vice-Principal of PG Fr Prabhudas and Vice-Principal of UG Dr M Srinivas Reddy emphasised on the importance of innovations and the need for developing entrepreneurial acumen for the larger benefit of society.
Young entrepreneurs Vamsi Krishna, Managing Director of Career Walk and Syed Ismail, Managing Director of Skills Academy were the judges to the event.
