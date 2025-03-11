  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Abburam-2025 organised at ALC

Abburam-2025 organised at ALC
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: The departments of MBA and MCA of Andhra Loyola College here organised ‘Abburam- 2025,’ an Inter-State Innovation Day competition on...

Vijayawada: The departments of MBA and MCA of Andhra Loyola College here organised ‘Abburam- 2025,’ an Inter-State Innovation Day competition on Monday with an objective of encouraging the students towards innovative thinking and developing entrepreneurial abilities.

Rector Fr John, Vice-Principal of PG Fr Prabhudas and Vice-Principal of UG Dr M Srinivas Reddy emphasised on the importance of innovations and the need for developing entrepreneurial acumen for the larger benefit of society.

Young entrepreneurs Vamsi Krishna, Managing Director of Career Walk and Syed Ismail, Managing Director of Skills Academy were the judges to the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick