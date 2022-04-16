Abolishment of MPs’ quota in Kendriya Vidyalayas hailed

Rajamahendravaram: Child Rights Protection Forum (CRPF) Convener Dr Bonigi Ramesh hailed the Central government's decision to abolish MP quota for admissions into Classes 1 to 9 every year in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the nation.

The Central government has scrapped MP quota in KVs in the country.

Following this, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangh (KVS) sent a circular to the principals of all KVs across the country, directing them not to take admissions under special provision till further orders.

Dr Ramesh recalled that the issue of cancellation of similar seats had been brought to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the last four years by his CRPF state convener Gondu Sitaram and to the attention of Union HRD ministers at the Central Colleges event, adding that their forum was nowhere contrary to the decisions of the public representatives. He said the central government has been fighting over the need to take into account the technicalities encountered in the admissions process.

Dr Ramesh said that the MPs' recommended candidates are unable to cope with the high standards of syllabus in Kendriya Vidyalayas and consequently the schools register failure of such candidates. Thus, these recommended candidates cannot go back to ordinary schools or improve and obtain success in the Kendriya Vidyalayas.

He said that till now every MP would have been able to admit up to 10 students from Class 1 to 9 in any of the districts in the Central Colleges of the neighbouring districts regardless of whether the school was in the constituency or not, on the basis of such letters of recommendation. He said that marginalized groups had observed that the main purpose of the establishment of central schools was to sideline 100 per cent child rights violations.

Dr Ramesh said that the recent issuance of orders by the Central Government was a boon to the wellbeing of hundreds of intelligent poor and disadvantaged students at the state level. Hence, Ramesh welcomed the decision of the Central government in waiving the recommendation of the MPs for admissions into Kendriya Vidyalayas.