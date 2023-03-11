About 3,000 fever cases reported in Anantapur dist

The two districts of Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai have been experiencing hot weather during the day and cold climate during the nights and they are witnessing hundreds of fever cases. More than 5,000 cases recorded in the government general hospitals. Health officials say that this due to a transition from cold weather to hot weather conditions.





They say that maintenance of hygiene should be given top priority. Most of the fever cases are coming from rural areas. Health workers doing door-to-door survey recorded nearly 3,000 fever cases in Anantapur and 2,000 plus cases in Sri Sathya Sai district. People with complaints of viral fever, cold and cough are flocking to both government and private hospitals.





Doctors say that every year the period between March and July is considered as a seasonal fevers period. During the period, cases of diarrhoea, stomach ache, jaundice and vomitings are reported. Children also suffer with throat pain and swelling, lungs infection etc. At Anantapur district general hospital alone during the past week about 95 fever cases were reported.





DMHO Veerabbai told The Hans India that quality treatment was being provided to patients. Personal hygiene and maintenance of balanced diet was essential. Eating of junk food should be avoided.



