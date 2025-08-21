ABRSM holds conference on five years of NEP at SVU

Tirupati: A national conference on ‘NEP 2020 @ 5 Years: Policy, Practice, and Progress’ was held at Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on Wednesday under the joint auspices of Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Maha Sangh (ABRSM) and Voice of Tirupati Academicians.

Addressing the gathering, ABRSM State President Prof YV Rami Reddy said the organisation aims to conduct 500 such conferences across Indian universities to collate suggestions and submit them to the Central Government.

SV University Vice Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao highlighted that the National Education Policy (NEP) has been implemented ‘from KG to PG’ across most states in the past five years. Former V-C of University of Hyderabad Prof Podili Appa Rao noted that India’s education system had seen no major changes for 37 years until the introduction of NEP 2020 by the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aligning with global advancements in education, science, and technology.

ABRSM National Joint Organising Secretary Gunta Laxman stressed that the policy empowers Indian students to be knowledge creators rather than mere knowledge followers. He urged the Centre and states to raise education spending to 6 percent of GDP to strengthen infrastructure for the nation’s 26 crore school students.

The event was attended by ABRSM State Vice President Prof C Vani, Voice of Tirupati Academicians Convener Prof M Rajasekhar, Dr G Rajasekhar and others.