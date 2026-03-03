ABV urges govt to end Polavaram delays

Vijayawada: AB Venkateswara Rao, retiredIPS officer and Chairman of the Centre for Liberty, has voiced serious concern over the prolonged delays in the Polavaram Irrigation Project and urged the State government to work closely with the Centre to ensure its early completion.

Addressing the media at a hotel here on Monday, Rao said the project, conceived before Independence, has faced repeated setbacks due to administrative hurdles, policy changes and contractual complications. Even after being declared a national project following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, execution challenges have continued, he said. He emphasised the need for coordinated action among the State government, contractors and central agencies. He urged the present administration to engage with the Centre on priority, as the project is vital for irrigation, drinking water supply and power generation. He also called for the appointment of reputed international experts to independently assess the safety and quality of the diaphragm wall and certify whether it is structurally sound for future construction. If necessary, he said, even a new diaphragm wall should be built to ensure long-term stability.

Rao expressed concern over rising costs, stating that pending works estimated at around Rs 1,770 crore in 2019 have escalated to nearly Rs 4,200 crore. Stressing that durability is more important than speed, he warned that contractor inefficiency could impose a heavy financial burden on the State.Centre for Liberty President Nalamotu Chakravarthy, along withmembers Y Srinivas Reddy and Peeyush Boda, were present at the media interaction.