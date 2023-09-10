ACB Court reserves judgment in Chandrababu Naidu case

Live
- Jharkhand: CISF Fire Wing rescues 21 persons from building collapse site
- Asia Cup: The whole world will watch this match, says Naseem Shah on India-Pakistan clash
- Delhi Declaration healthy solution for equitable balance of interest says Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov
- Kerala will become fully sports literate state in 10 years: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
- Six killed, over 50 injured in road accident in Pakistan
- Telangana pays tributes to revolutionary fighter Chakali Ailamma
- Bangladesh's inflation surges to 9.92% in August amid soaring food costs
- Congress leaders demand probe after CBI report on conspiracy against Oomen Chandy in solar case
- Google adds AI-powered 'Proofread' feature in Gboard
- Biggest loser in Ghosi bypoll is Om Prakash Rajbhar
Additional District Judge Himabindu after hearing the arguments of additional advocate general P Sudhakar Reddy
Vijayawada : Additional District Judge Himabindu after hearing the arguments of additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy and counsel for Chandrababu Naidu Siddharth Luthra reserved the judgement in skill development case filed against the former chief minister.
