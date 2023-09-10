  • Menu
ACB Court reserves judgment in Chandrababu Naidu case

ACB Court reserves judgment in Chandrababu Naidu case
Additional District Judge Himabindu after hearing the arguments of additional advocate general P Sudhakar Reddy

Vijayawada : Additional District Judge Himabindu after hearing the arguments of additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy and counsel for Chandrababu Naidu Siddharth Luthra reserved the judgement in skill development case filed against the former chief minister.

