ACB nabs 3 civic staff while accepting bribe in Adoni

Adoni (Kurnool): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught three civic officials while accepting bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from a complainant in Adoni Municipal Corporation office on Monday.



Speaking to The Hans India, ACB DSP Venkatadri said that one Srinivasulu, who is working as Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) in Adoni Municipal High School, has approached one Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, who is holding the charge of manager in the civic department and asked him to issue non-withdrawal certificate for his 39 months suspension period. Taking the advantage, the tainted officer has demanded Rs 30,000 bribe, said the DSP

Srinivasulu accepted for the demand and agreed to give Rs 10,000 as first instalment. Later he approached the ACB office and lodged a complaint in this regard. Based on the tip-off, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught corrupt officials, Maha Lakshmi, Jr Assistant and Krishna Charan including Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy on the spot besides seizing the amount. A case under relevant sections has been filed and the three tainted officials would be produced in the ACB court for initiating further action, added the DSP.