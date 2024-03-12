Live
- Rethink the way we grow food
- Past master at political survival
- OpenAI Denies Founding Agreement with Elon Musk Amid Lawsuit
- YS Jagan inaugurates first phase of Krishna Riverfront Park named Krishnamma Jalavihar
- Exam kits distributed to SSC students
- INDIA block is on the rocks, it appears
- Warangal: Educationist Sunitha seeks Congress ticket
- Big shock to BRS: Jagtial municipal chief, 2 councillors join Congress
- Anushka Shetty joins the sets of her debut Malayalam film ‘Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer’
- BRS’ Kadhana Bheri Sabha today
Just In
ACB raids at Kadapa collectorate, catches an official red handed
In a shocking turn of events, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers conducted a raid at the Kadapa Collectorate in Kadapa District. During the...
In a shocking turn of events, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers conducted a raid at the Kadapa Collectorate in Kadapa District. During the raid, Superintendent Pramila was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 in the C section of the office.
It was revealed that Pramila had demanded a hefty sum of 1.50 lakh rupees in exchange for closing a file related to disputed lands in the district. The ACB officers, under the leadership of DSP Giridhar, caught her in the act while she was accepting a portion of the bribe amount.
This incident once again sheds light on the rampant corruption prevailing in government offices and the need for stringent measures to root out such malpractices. The ACB continues its efforts to clean up the system and bring corrupt officials to justice.