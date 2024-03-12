ACB raids at Kadapa collectorate, catches an official red handed

In a shocking turn of events, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers conducted a raid at the Kadapa Collectorate in Kadapa District. During the raid, Superintendent Pramila was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 in the C section of the office.



It was revealed that Pramila had demanded a hefty sum of 1.50 lakh rupees in exchange for closing a file related to disputed lands in the district. The ACB officers, under the leadership of DSP Giridhar, caught her in the act while she was accepting a portion of the bribe amount.

This incident once again sheds light on the rampant corruption prevailing in government offices and the need for stringent measures to root out such malpractices. The ACB continues its efforts to clean up the system and bring corrupt officials to justice.