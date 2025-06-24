ACB raids properties of Salur municipal commissioner

Parvathipuram: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) staff conducted simultaneous raids on the properties and houses of Salur municipal commissioner Seepana Jayaram in various parts of the State including his office at Salur.

On Monday a special team from Vijayawada conducted inspection at his chamber at Salur municipal office. Seepana Jayaram was transferred as municipal commissioner, Salur in the recent transfers.

Earlier, he served in medical and health department in Visakhapatnam. The ACB officials registered a case on Jayaram at Vijayawada for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

MVS Raju, Inspector, ACB, Vijayawada said, “A case was registered on Seepana Jayaram for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. As per the higher official’s orders, today we conducted raids in various places including Jayaram’s office in Salur municipality.

We are verifying all the records related to his assets. The searches are going on. We will reveal the further details once the raids are completed.”