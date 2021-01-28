ACB sleuths arrests APTRANSCO AE red handedly for accepting bribe in Vizianagaram

Bondapalli (Vizianagaram): Anti Corruption Bureau staff has caught an electrical engineer for accepting bribe form a farmer P.Jayaveer Vishnu. According to DSP of ACB that S.Appala Naidu, a farmer of Ompilli village of Bondapalli mandal has approached D.Murali Mohan Rao an Assistant Engineer, APTRANSCO, Bondapalli for getting electrical connections to his farm land.

But the assistant engineer D.Murali Mohan Rao has demanded a huge money to lay an electrical pole and to provide electric connection to that farm land. Meanwhile the farmer Appala Naidu has approached the ACB staff. On Thursday as per the directions of ACB staff, the farmer has handed over the bribe amount of Rs. 10,000 to the engineer Murali Mohan in that village.

Meanwhile the ACB officials have caught him red-handed and case was booked and the accused would be produced before the ACB court at Visakhapatnam.