Accept people’s verdict, Bhanu Prakash tells Jagan

Accept people’s verdict, Bhanu Prakash tells Jagan
BJP State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy speaking to media in Tirupati on Wednesday

Tirupati : Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should stop making allegations on EVMs and accept his defeat in the election, said BJP State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday the BJP leader said Jagan Mohan Reddy should accept people's verdict, instead of making baseless allegations. In case if he has any doubts on the functioning of the EVMs, he should get clarification from experts. But he should not stoop down to the level of making false propaganda and EVMs, he added.

Bhanu Prakash further said Jagan Mohan Reddy during his 5-year rule acted as a despot and did not spared TTD management. “With his power, he made TTD officials to dance to his tunes, which resulted in a lot of irregularities that ultimately led to his downfall,” he stated.

Bhanu Prakash said that he has all the details of the irregularities and misuse of power by YSRCP leaders and will see that they were brought to book.

