Accidents decline in Chittoor district: DTC

Chittoor: Due to initiation of effective road safety measures, the accidents rate has come down in the district compared to last year, according to Deputy Transport Commissioner M Basi Reddy.

To create awareness among the students on accidents, several camps have been held in educational institutions involving the parents of students and teachers, he added. Speaking to media on Sunday, he said 711 accidents have been reported in 2022 whereas 733 mishaps registered in 2021.

Regarding two-wheeler accidents, 107 persons died in the current year whereas 107 people died in last year. Accidents relating to car and jeep are 220 followed by two-wheelers-229, lorries and trucks-103, tractors-55, three-wheelers-34, APSRTC-30, private and mini buses-16 and unknown vehicles -19. While 805 persons injured in last year, the figure has come down to 799 in 2022.