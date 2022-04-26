Achieve 100 pc coverage of precautionary dose: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu instructed the officials to achieve cent percent of vaccination in precautionary Covid dose. Addressing officials at the Collectorate on Monday, he expressed concern over the snail's pace of vaccination drive related to precaution dose for Covid.

The Collector directed them to pay special attention to offering Covid vaccination to the 12 to 14 years age group. He asked the medical and health officials to take measures to contain the spread of seasonal diseases such as Malaria and Dengue by coordinating with the Municipal and Panchayat Raj departments.

He asked the officials to carry out a fever survey and organise medical camps in every village under the jurisdiction of Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres. He called for increasing the number of deliveries in PHCs and CHCs and measures to contain the infant mortality rate in the district.

He said 11 infant mortalities reported in 2021-22 and ordered the Medical Officers to control the mortality rate this year. Chakradhar Babu instructed the officials to create awareness on sunstroke and keep ORS packets within the reach of public.

He reviewed the progress of works related to Covid Phase I and Phase II which were taken up in the authority of PHCs and CHCs and told the officers to complete them as per schedule. Joint Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Commissioner M Jahnavi, DMHO Dr G Rajyalakshmi and DRO Venkata Narayanamma were present.