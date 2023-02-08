Achieve 100% tax collection, officials told

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner D Haritha instructed the revenue officials to collect 100 percent of taxes on property, water connection, dry and vacant sites within the limits of the municipal corporation. Commercial buildings which have not yet been issued demand notices should be identified and a final notice should be issued to them immediately, she said.

She held a meeting with officials of the Revenue Department of the municipal corporation on Tuesday and suggested that tax notices should be issued to government office buildings and also directed that the bad debtors be identified and the assets belonging to them should be confiscated after removing the tap and drain connections. She suggested that the civic body should fully recover the dues of the rented shops and those who have not paid the dues should be evicted from the shops immediately. The Commissioner directed the officials to collect the rent of the shops regularly every month and the municipal corporation should update the allotment of rental shops online and keep the details transparent from time to time. She asked to identify the vacant shops and immediately conduct an auction for them for rent.

The Commissioner instructed that every building across the city should be brought under the tax net and demand notices should be issued. She suggested that special attention should be paid to the collection of user charges for sanitation maintenance works being carried out as part of the Clean Andhra Pradesh programme.