Achieve housing construction targets, officials told

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha instructed the officials concerned to achieve targets in the housing constructions by expediting the construction works in layouts wherein the works were delayed owing to several reasons.

He conducted a workshop with all RDOs, Housing, Panchayati Raj, RWS, DWAMA officers, DE, AE, MPDO and the Municipal Commissioners over the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' at ZP meeting hall here on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, the Collector urged the officials to persuade the beneficiaries to construct houses. The beneficiaries should be told to cancel the house if they don't start construction. He insisted on understanding the seriousness of the housing constructions as the programme is directly monitored by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He instructed the officials to complete the clay works at the layouts by the month-end.

Speaking on Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam programme, the Collector said that the State government has started this programme on May 11 and all the public representatives and officers have been visiting villages and respective constituencies since then. He asked for uploading the findings regarding drinking water, roads, drains, electricity and other civil work details on the concerned portal. The compiled details will be screened by the Gram/Ward Sachivalayam Department, he added.

He also informed that priority works worth Rs 20 lakh may be taken in the villages/wards with the ratification of the District Collector. Ranjith Basha ordered the Welfare Assistant, Education Assistant, ANM and Women Police of Secretaries to visit all the schools and upload the problems on the Consistent Rhythm App. The Sachivalaya staff were told to observe students' enrolments, attendance, dropout details, infrastructure facilities, toilets, drinking water, furniture, school paintings, English labs, compound walls, Mid-day meals and Jaganna kits at the schools.

Machilipatnam RDO I Kishore, Gudivada RDO Padmavathi, Vuyyuru RDO Vijaykumar, Housing PD K Ramachandran and others attended.