Russia claims to have shot down 17 Ukrainian drones
Russian forces shot down 17 Ukrainian drones over its territory on Sunday, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed as quoted by media reports.
According to the Ministry, Russian air defence shot down two drones over the Belgorod region, three over Kursk region, three over Kaluga region, and nine over Bryansk region, The Kyiv Independent reported.
Vladislav Shapsha, Governor of Kaluga region in Russia, claimed that three drones "fell down" near an oil depot in the town of Lyudinovo. No casualties or damages were reported.
Ukrainian officials did not comment on these claims, which cannot be verified independently.
In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, which is crucial to sustain Moscow's war efforts.
One of the oil refineries was targeted in Kaluga region in mid-March in an attack reportedly carried out by Ukraine's military intelligence agency.
In one of the latest strikes, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck with drones two oil refineries and a military airfield in Russia's Krasnodar region on April 27, hitting "key technological objects," according to the Kyiv Independent's source in the security and defence forces.
Strikes against Russian energy targets have prompted criticism from US officials, who have made it clear that Washington does not support Ukraine's campaign against oil refineries, citing fears that it could threaten the global energy market.
In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev has the right to use its own weapons with retaliatory strikes on Russian oil refineries.