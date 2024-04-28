Live
'I feel pity for him': Bhavnagar's prince lampoons Cong's Yuvraj over 'kings as land grabbers' row
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's analogy of Kings and Maharajas as the 'land grabbers' continues to invite public wrath and ire of the Rajput community, with the latest being Jaiveerraj Singh Gohil, the 'Yuvraj' of Bhavnagar, Gujarat.
Jaiveerraj Singh Gohil, also a role model and fashion icon for youth, scoffed at the Congress leader for describing the ancient kings and maharajas as the 'looters' of public wealth.
"I feel pity for Rahul Gandhi. It's very sad that the person whose father and grandmother were nation's Prime Minister, has ruined the party," the Bhavnagar prince said in scathing criticism of Congress' 'Yuvraj'.
"I pray to his mother that she keeps him happy and also helps enlighten him mentally," he added in terse satirical jibe.
Rahul's statements on kings and Maharajas of India, at a recent public rally in Karnataka ignited a huge controversy, with many claiming that he insulted and disparaged the rich legacy of Rajputs.
During a rally in Karnataka on Saturday, Rahul said, "it was the rule of Kings and Maharajas, they could do whatever they wanted, if they wanted someone's land they would take it away. It was the Congress party and our workers, along with the people of the country achieved Independence and brought democracy."
Jaiveerraj Singh also said that Rahul makes baseless statements but forgets about his own party and its legacy.
"It was his grandmother who brought land ceiling law, resulting in loss of ownership of land for many citizens," he added.
"Lot many of our people lost their land because of such biased legislation, who is responsible for that?" asked the Bhavnagar Yuvraj.
The Land Ceiling Act was a law under which five members of the community were treated as a unit and they had rights to own a certain area of land, the surplus of which would be taken away by the government.
The law was brought to limit the size of landholdings by landlords and its redistribution among the wider population.