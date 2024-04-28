Live
Over 100 kg drugs seized in Myanmar
Myanmar authorities have seized 100 kg of methamphetamine and 13 kg of ketamine in a recent operation in southern Myanmar, the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control reported on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched a truck in Waw township in Bago region on Thursday, and seized the drugs worth more than 3.7 billion kyats (about $1.76 million), along with four mobile phones, according to the committee as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
Three suspects involved in the case have been charged under the country's Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substance Law, it said.
