ACPs in Vijayawada transferred

Highlights
The transfers of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACPs) in Vijayawada have been announced.
The transfers of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACPs) in Vijayawada have been announced. ACP Ravikant Guntur, who was previously serving in the North Zone, has been transferred as the South Zone ACP. At the same time, Ravikiran Nandigama, who was the ACP of the South Zone, has been transferred to another position as ACP.
Furthermore, Hanumantha Rao, who held the position of ACP in the West Zone, has been transferred to Kakinada. The orders for these transfers were issued from the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) on Thursday morning, and they will take effect immediately.
