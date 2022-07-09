Act as watchdog of merit system, Governor Harichandan tells PSCs

Vijayawada (NTR District): overnor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said that the State Public Service Commissions (PSCs) are constitutional and independent authorities mandated to function as the 'watchdog of merit system'.

He was chief guest at the inaugural session of the standing committee of chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions held in Visakhapatnam and he participated in virtual mode from Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Addressing the members of the standing committee, the Governor said that the PSCs play a pivotal role in the selection and appointment of meticulous and versatile persons to public services in the government and they have to perform their functions and duties in an independent and objective manner uninfluenced by any other authority by maintaining high standards in their activities. One of the most coveted objectives of the Public Service Commission is to ensure time-bound execution job notifications and maintain transparency, integrity and credibility throughout the recruitment lifecycle.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of Standing Committee of Chairpersons of Public Service Commissions and Chairman of Goa Public Service Commission Jose Manuel Noronha said that the 24th national conference of the State PSCs will be held in 2023. The members of the Standing Committee including Gautam Sawang, chairman of Andhra Pradesh PSC, chairpersons of State PSCs of Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Secretary of the Union Public Service Commission Vasudha Mishra participated in the inaugural session of the Standing Committee of PSCs held in Visakhapatnam. RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor attended the programme from Raj Bhavan.