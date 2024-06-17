ACUB elections on July 20

Rajamanendravaram: Secretary of the Aryapuram Cooperative Urban Bank (ACUB) K Swarajya Lakshmi informed that the ACUB board elections will be held on July 20 and the district collector and Election Officer have issued a notification.

The list of primary voters will be made available in the bank branches on Monday as part of the election management.

Members who have any objections regarding the voter list should submit a written complaint to the Bank Secretary/Chief Secretary through the concerned Branch Manager by June 24.

Swarajya Lakshmi explained that if no objections are received within the deadline, the list of primary voters will be confirmed to be correct and the final list of voters will be submitted to the election officer.

She said that the list of NPA members is also with the branch officials.

If these members pay the dues including interest, their names also will be included in the final voter list. She clarified that no objections received on the voter list after the June 24th will be entertained.

The Election Officer will announce the detailed election notification (Schedule) on July 4.