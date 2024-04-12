Adari Anand Kumar emphasises on good health at free eye camp at ATR Trust

Live
Just In
Adari Anand Kumar, the MLA candidate of YSRCP for the West Constituency, emphasized the importance of good health as a blessing during a free eye treatment camp on Friday morning. The camp, organized by the ATR Trust, was inaugurated by Kumar in Ward 57, Ashwani Palem.
Kumar stressed the significance of eye health and urged people not to neglect any eye problems, advising them to consult doctors immediately. He personally interacted with the patients at the camp and distributed medicines to them. A total of 150 people attended the camp, with 45 individuals being recommended for eye surgery and 55 to receive spectacles.
The event was attended by Ward Corporator Murray Vani Nanaji, Ward President Pinninti Appalaraju, Ward senior workers, and a large number of participants. The organizers expressed gratitude for the support and participation in the eye treatment camp.