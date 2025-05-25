  • Menu
ADC chairperson visits parks in Delhi
Guntur: Amaravati Corporation Chairperson D Lakshmi Parthasarathy accompanied by officials, visited Nehru, Aravalli, Asean, and Biodiversity parks in Delhi on Saturday.

The purpose of the visit was to study the beautification and greenery of these parks in order to develop similar parks in the state capital. During their visit, they reviewed the development works in the parks.

Participation included VS Dharma Teja, head of the Horticulture Department, Dr Shah Hussain, in-charge of Aravali Biodiversity Park, and field biologists Dr Girish and others.

