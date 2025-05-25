Live
- Ethics key to medical excellence, says APMC chief
- Heavy rains forecast for 4 days in State
- Bangaru Rythu prog launched
- Cow legacy worth preserving
- Heavy rain disrupts life in Delhi; flights affected, IMD issues red alert
- Bookshelf
- Surveyor caught in ACB raid
- Bomb threat call triggers panic commotion in Vijayawada
- Bengaluru reports first Covid death, 38 active cases in Karnataka
- Psoriasis patients may require more than skin treatment, finds study
ADC chairperson visits parks in Delhi
Highlights
Amaravati Corporation Chairperson D Lakshmi Parthasarathy accompanied by officials, visited Nehru, Aravalli, Asean, and Biodiversity parks in Delhi on Saturday.
Guntur: Amaravati Corporation Chairperson D Lakshmi Parthasarathy accompanied by officials, visited Nehru, Aravalli, Asean, and Biodiversity parks in Delhi on Saturday.
The purpose of the visit was to study the beautification and greenery of these parks in order to develop similar parks in the state capital. During their visit, they reviewed the development works in the parks.
Participation included VS Dharma Teja, head of the Horticulture Department, Dr Shah Hussain, in-charge of Aravali Biodiversity Park, and field biologists Dr Girish and others.
Next Story