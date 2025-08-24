Adequate fertilizer stocks available for farmers: AO

Sri Sathya Sai: Farmers across Sri Sathya Sai district have been assured of sufficient fertilizer supplies for the current cropping season.

According to District Agriculture Officer YV Subba Rao, cultivation has so far taken place on 79,686 hectares out of the normal sown area of 2,19,950 hectares.

The district has received 249 mm rainfall, higher than the normal 204 mm, facilitating active cultivation.

The major crops under cultivation include groundnut, red gram, maize, cotton, castor, and paddy. Fertilizer requirements for these crops amount to 20,154 tonnes.

To date, farmers have utilized 12,600 MTs of urea and 4,908 MTs of DAP, while 2,968 MTs of urea and 1,001 MTs of DAP remain available across the district.

The Agriculture Officer clarified that there is no shortage of fertilizers, urging farmers not to panic or hoard stocks. “Adequate supplies of urea and DAP are available, and farmers should purchase fertilizers only as per requirement. Along with urea, farmers are also advised to use complex fertilizers for balanced crop nutrition,” he said.

To curb irregularities, joint teams of Vigilance, Revenue, and Agriculture Department officials inspected fertilizer shops across the district.

Cases have been registered against three dealers under Section 6A for diverting fertilizers or misusing them for non-agricultural purposes.

Authorities warned that strict action would be taken against such violations.

Farmers were once again reminded to buy fertilizers responsibly and use them efficiently to ensure healthy crop growth.