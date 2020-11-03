Adhere to water sharing guidelines: Botcha Satyanarayana

Anantapur: District in-charge and Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has called upon officials to respond promptly to people's representatives' instructions and pleas.

Participating in the district review committee meeting at Revenue Bhavan here on Monday, Satyanarayana warned those causing breaches to irrigation canals for diversion of water to their fields of stern action and asked officials to take a serious view of the issue.

He also urged people's representatives to adhere to decisions taken on water sharing at the irrigation advisory meeting in Vijayawada recently.

Speaking on his constituency requirements, Rayadurg MLA K Ramachandra Reddy complained that his constituency was being neglected citing delay in water supply to Bhairavanitippa project and Unthakal reservoir and water supply to village tanks. Other MLAs urged for retaining 5 tmc water in PABR dam.

Local MLA Anantha Reddy urged in-charge minister Satyanarayana to take up with the government on making changes in the climate-based insurance which does not cover all aspects of insurance to crop of principal groundnut crop. MP Rangaiah and other MLAs also supported his proposal. They suggested that village as a unit should be taken for insurance coverage. The MP urged for clearing of pending 60,000 applications for new power connections. In the context of implementing YSR Jala Kala under which new borewells would be sunk, the MLAs asked for setting up new sub-stations and transformers to put up with load factor.

Botcha Satyanarayana also reviewed Covid-19 management in the district and issued instructions on recruitment of doctors in Kadiri and Tanekal hospitals. MP Rangaiah advised on concentration on covid affected mandals. Ananta Reddy urged for appointing full-fledged doctors in super specialty hospital.