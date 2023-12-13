Adhudam Andhra will be a platform to aspiring spokespersons, says Ambati Rayudu

A huge bike rally was organised in Visakhapatnam in the name of Adudham Andhra under auspices of Visakha West and North Constituency Coordinators Adari Anand and KK Raju. A huge bike rally continued from NAD to DLB ground where a large number of youth participated in the bike rally. Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu, YV Subbareddy and Minister Gudivada Amarnath were the chief guests for this program.

Ambati Rayudu spoke highly of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's initiative, stating that no other Chief Minister in the country has taken such steps to promote sports. He said Adudham Andhra program provides a platform for emerging sportspersons, particularly those from rural areas, and opined that the state government not only identifies these talents but also bears their expenses. Rayudu emphasised the need to provide proper opportunities for players who often lose out due to a lack of resources.

Minister Gudivada Amarnath stressed the importance of separating sports from politics and praised CM Jagan for his efforts in benefiting lakhs of students.

The government has announced substantial cash prizes for the winners of the Adudham Andhra sports competition. The competition will be conducted in five stages, starting from the village/ward secretariat level. Winners will be recognized and rewarded with certificates, mementos, and cash awards. An 'open meet' is being organized to allow all individuals above 15 years of age, both men and women, to participate in the competitions. The aim is to develop a sense of sportsmanship and promote healthy competition among the youth.

Additionally, traditional yoga, tennycoit, and marathon competitions will be held to promote the overall well-being of society.